Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot can now pick car parts on its own

In a new video caught by TechCrunch , Boston Dynamics’ humanoid robot Atlas can be seen working autonomously in a demo space, sorting engine parts between numbered bins. The company claims that Atlas doesn’t need to be controlled by humans to do work.

According to the video description, Atlas uses machine learning to detect environmental changes and work around them. It also has a “specialized grasping policy” to help it maintain a firm hold on objects, continuously estimating the state of what it’s holding. After receiving some bin locations to move parts between, Atlas will get to work without prescribed movements, opting to perform tasks independently.

In contrast, Tesla’s Optimus robots were said to receive human remote assistance despite autonomy claims. The Optimus robots were at a live event and, when asked, answered that they were being assisted.

The video shows Atlas sorting and moving the engine parts to designated locations. It does well, transporting them without much awkwardness. After placing one part into a bin, the robot will repeat the process for other parts.