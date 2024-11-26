Brazil demands Apple open up the App Store...or else

Little by little, countries around the world are taking steps to change how Apple's App Store functions. The most recent development comes from Brazil, where the nation's antitrust regulator Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Economica (CADE) on Monday issued Apple an ultimatum of sorts. CADE has given Apple 20 days to make changes that allows for purchases from third-party app developers without going through Apple or face a fine of 250,000 Real ($43,000) each day after. Candidly, given the amount of money Apple makes every, $43,000 could probably come from Tim Cook's Diet Mountain Dew expense account.

More specifically, Apple must take steps such as allowing third-party developers to tell their users about alternative locations to purchase their goods or services and to include buttons, external links and other calls to action that show users alternative ways to access their products, rather than just in-app. Developers would also be able to use other in-app purchasing systems (Apple charges a 30 percent fee when using its system), distribute their apps in places other than Apple's App Store, and more. The ruling stems from e-commerce company MercadoLibre's 2022 filing alleging Apple restricts goods distribution and purchase methods.

This decision follows changes earlier this year to how Apple can operate its app store in the European Union. The bloc's Digital Markets Act forced Apple to allow developers to receive payments and distribute apps outside the company's App Store. Apple has also faced pushes to change its systems in the US, most notably through a lawsuit brought by Epic Games.