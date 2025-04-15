Comcast rolls out a five-year price guarantee for new internet customers

With America's long-term (and even short-term) economic prospects shifting on Eric Cartman-like whims, some internet providers have begun offering multi-year price guarantees to provide a little stability amid the chaos. A couple of weeks after Verizon introduced a three-year price lock, Comcast has followed suit with a five-year pricing guarantee for new Xfinity residential customers.

On the bright side, the deal isn't linked to an annual contract requirement. Comcast says that the following plans are available to be used with the five-year guarantee (speeds listed are download speeds):

400Mbps – $55/month

600Mbps – $70/month

1.1Gbps – $85/month

2.1Gbps – $105/month

This plan includes unlimited data and a free rental of the Xfinity Gateway router — but if you want to bring your own hardware, unlimited data will cost an extra $30 per month. And despite the fact that the Xfinity shopping page says these deals run through June 23, a Comcast spokesperson let us know they'll extend beyond that date.

The locked-in price doesn't cover installation, taxes, fees or other charges, which Comcast notes are subject to change during and after the promo. Finally, if you don't enroll in and maintain paperless billing and automatic payments, you'll pay an extra $10 each month (or an extra $8 if you pay by credit or debit card).

After reading the fine print, you may find it amusing that Comcast's press release frames the price guarantee as being about simplicity. "Our new price guarantee removes complexity," Comcast COO Steve Croney wrote. Still, with Americans increasingly being forced to check their 401(k)s and stock portfolios like gamblers check a high-stakes sports score, any small oasis of financial stability is at least something.

Update, April 15, 2025, 3:08PM ET: This story and its headline were updated to provide additional details about the different plans and availability of Comcast's five-year guaranteed rates.