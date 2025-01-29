Comcast unveils ultra-low lag Internet connection

Comcast has announced new technology for ultra-low lag Internet on its Xfinity service. According to the company's release, users of select products and software from its partners will experience less delay in situations with bi-directional traffic. The first wave of supported applications include select games from Valve's Steam platform, GeForce Now from NVIDIA, select apps on mixed reality headsets from Meta, and FaceTime on Apple hardware.

The reduction in latency comes from the Internet Engineering Task Force's L4S open standard. The tech is complex — here's a whitepaper on L4S if you're interested — but broadly if a packet traveling between your device and the server experiences congestion, it will report that on arrival, which can improve future packets' journeys.

A rep from Comcast told Engadget that the products from Apple, Meta, NVIDIA and Valve are the first to support the tech because they were initial partners for testing this low-latency connectivity. Other developers can choose to take advantage of the open standard technology once Comcast has fully rolled out the low lag option and it will be available to all Xfinity customers then. Atlanta, Chicago, Colorado Springs, Philadelphia, Rockville (Maryland) and San Francisco are among the first cities to receive the low latency tech. Comcast said in its release that it plans to deploy to additional locations in the coming months.