DOJ pushes for Google to sell its advertising platforms

In April, a US District Court ruled that Google monopolized open-web digital ad markets. Now, the tech giant and the US Justice Department are at odds about what Google must do about it. The DOJ argues that Google should sell AdX, or Ad Exchange, a platform for publishers to sell unused ad space in real-time. It also wants the company to offload Google Ad Manager, previously DoubleClick for Publishers (Google DFP).

The DOJ claims that both platforms minimize competition and contribute to Google's monopoly in the advertising space. The executive department has also pushed Google to sell Chrome due to a separate ruling that the company held a monopoly on search engines.

Unsurprisingly, Google has no interest in getting rid of its products — it also plans to appeal the Court's ruling on Google Ad Manager. Google has announced "a proposal that fully addresses the Court's findings." These changes include allowing all rival publisher ad servers to make real-time bids on AdX and letting publishers set different price floors for each bidder.

"In contrast, the DOJ is seeking remedies that go significantly beyond the Court's narrow ruling by forcing a divestiture of Google Ad Manager," Google stated in its announcement. "This would risk breaking a tool advertisers use to connect with publishers and efficiently reach their customers, and that app and video publishers use to monetize their content — businesses that aren't even part of the narrow market of 'open web display ads' at issue in this case."