Engadget Podcast: Apple's Genmoji are AI disappointments

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At long last, iPhone users have access to Apple's AI image generation tools, Genmoji (for customized emoji) and Image Playground. But based on our testing, these Apple Intelligence features aren't fully baked. In this episode, Devindra and Cherlynn discuss why these AI tools aren't very useful and dive into some of Apple's most egregious image generation fails.

Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcast, Engadget News!

Topics

iOS 18.2 AI image generation arrives half baked. Genmoji are fun, but weird – 1:13

OpenAI's Sora video generation model was finally released – 37:17

GM kills its Cruise robotaxi project – 45:43

Google's Gemini 2.0 is now available for preview – 49:51

Tiktok is running out of options to avoid a ban in the U.S. – 57:36

Working on – 1:00:04

Pop culture picks – 1:02:20

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien