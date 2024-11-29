Engadget Podcast: Social media’s impact and Sony’s next portable PlayStation

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Senior reporter Jess Conditt joins host Cherlynn Low and producer Ben Ellman on a quiet news week to talk about the latest developments at Sony, Threads, TikTok and more. We also take a look at some gadget announcements and discuss the impact that social media and technology have had on the way we work and how we think of celebrity and success.

Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcast, Engadget News!

Topics

A chill Thanksgiving week chat: Social media and how it affects all of us – 1:07

Gaming news with Jess: Sony is reportedly working on a new portable console – 21:18

PlayStation's head of indie games Shuhei Yoshida is leaving Sony after 30 years – 28:34

Obsidian's Avowed looks like a great reason to pick up an Xbox controller – 31:53

FTC warns that most connected devices aren't supported for very long – 37:08

Working on – 41:14

Pop culture picks – 42:17

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Jessica Conditt

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien