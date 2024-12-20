Engadget Podcast: The AI hype train stalled in 2024

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

This week, we're looking back at our hellish 2024 and trying to figure out where to go from here. We began the year with enormous hype around artificial intelligence, but that's cooled off after seeing how useless many AI features have been. It's also clear that many companies, including Microsoft and Apple, are trying to push half-baked AI concepts onto users. Looking forward, we're expecting a rough few years for the tech industry (not to mention the world as a whole).

Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcast, Engadget News!

Topics

2024 in review: AI hype hasn't led to much and the social media vibes are in flux – 1:12

What we're looking forward to in 2025 – 21:43

Tiktok appeals its ban all the way to the US Supreme Court – 29:53

TP-Link routers are being investigated by US authorities – 32:39

Quick thoughts from last week's Game Awards – 35:35

Working on – 38:26

Pop culture picks – 39:17

Interview with Tim Miller and Dave Wilson of Prime's Secret Level – 49:20

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien