Engadget Podcast: Why the DOJ wants Google to sell Chrome

Well, the rumors were true: this week the DOJ argued that Google should sell off Chrome to make up for its monopolistic search practices. On top of that, the US government also suggested a potential sale of Android if it can't stop prioritizing its own search on Android smartphones. In this episode, Devindra and Producer Ben discuss why neither outcome seems likely under the upcoming Trump 2.0 administration, which will likely focus on defanging any sort of regulation.

Topics

U.S. regulators want Google to sell its Chrome division (and why that probably won’t happen) – 1:05

Comcast spins off Rotten Tomatoes, Fandango, and a handful of cable networks into their own company – 22:23

Sony is in talks to buy Kadokawa, Japanese publisher behind FromSoft games and Kill la Kill – 24:38

German authorities suspect Baltic Sea data cables between Lithuania and Sweden were sabotaged – 26:21

Pokémon Go devs Niantic reveal plans to create a Large Geospatial Model to power future AR and robots – 32:26

Working on – 45:49

Pop culture picks – 51:38

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Ben Ellman

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

