EU regulators reportedly delayed Apple and Meta penalty announcements ahead of US trade talks

The European Commission (EC) reportedly delayed regulatory penalty announcements against Apple and Meta this week as it accelerates its push for a trade deal with the US. On Friday, the Wall Street Journal said the move led to concern from European Parliament lawmakers that political factors are influencing the body's regulatory decisions.

The EU is said to have initially planned to announce cease-and-desist orders against Apple and Meta on Tuesday and reportedly told at least one of the companies about the timing in advance. The WSJ says the decision to postpone the announcement came shortly before EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič met with US officials in Washington on Monday, the official's first in-person talks with the US since President Donald Trump's 90-day tariff pause.

On Tuesday, an EC spokesperson said technical work had been completed on the cases, but no dates had been announced. "We're currently working on the adoption of final decisions in the short term," the spokesman reportedly said.

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The European Commission's penalties stem from the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which aims to level the playing field for smaller companies competing with Big Tech behemoths. The EC probed Meta for its scheme that lets users opt out of personalized ads, for a price. Meanwhile, Apple's case relates to the company's rules that limit developers' ability to steer consumers to transactions outside the App Store. The EC opened the probes in March 2024.

Under the DMA, companies could be fined up to 10 percent of their global annual revenue. However, the WSJ reports that the financial penalties would be much lower than that, and the cease-and-desist orders would be much more impactful.

Earlier this month, EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera told lawmakers that the EC wouldn't meet her March deadline to issue a decision on Apple and Meta. That statement was on April 8, a day before Trump officials announced a pause on the "Liberation Day" tariffs.

The WSJ reports that the regulatory decisions are still expected to advance, but it isn't clear how long their announcement will be delayed. The European Commission has previously claimed it would fight to defend its "regulatory autonomy" despite pressure from Trump and his Big Tech backers to neuter the bloc's restrictions on American businesses.