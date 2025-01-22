Former Amazon Executive to run UK's antitrust agency

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (MCA), a watchdog agency which has repeatedly probed Amazon's business dealings, will now be run by former Amazon executive Doug Gurr. — that makes sense, right? Gurr will serve as interim chair "in a bid to boost growth and support the economy. "The decision comes alongside reports that the UK government ousted former chair, Marcus Bokkerink, whose resignation was simultaneously announced.

Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds, explained the appointment in a statement. "This Government has a clear Plan for Change — to boost growth for businesses and communities across the UK. As we've set out, we want to see regulators including the CMA supercharging the economy with pro-business decisions that will drive prosperity and growth, putting more money in people's pockets."

The CMA is responsible for investigating any potential breaches of antitrust regulations, vetting mergers and protecting consumers from any unfair trading practices. It has taken action against Amazon multiple times, including the period Gurr worked there. Recently, the CMA has probed Amazon for not protecting customers from fake reviews and whether Amazon gives its own brands preference over third-party products in its marketplace — the latter resolved with agreed upon changes from the tech giant. Last year, the CMA looked at Amazon's $4 billion investment into Anthropic, ruling it didn't qualify as a merger. The CMA is currently investigating Google for antitrust practices in regards to its search services.

Gurr joined Amazon in 2011, serving as the President of Amazon China from 2014 to 2016 and finally as Country Manager of Amazon UK until he left the company in 2020. Most recently, he served as director of the Natural History Museum in London.