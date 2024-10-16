Google Flights now has a ‘Cheapest’ tab

Because sometimes you just want the cheapest flight even if it's (gulp) Frontier.

Airline travel can get expensive and sometimes you don’t wanna wade through various options to find the lowest price. You just need the cheapest flight available and you don’t care who’s offering it.

Google added the tab to its Flights search engine that will cut your flight schedule search to the chase and just show you the “cheapest” options available, according to the official blog . So instead of wading through various fees and features, you can just view the cheapest options available from airlines and third-party airline booking sites.

The new feature is available starting today for US flights. Google will roll out the “cheapest” tab globally over the next few weeks.

The cheapest options for flights often involve what Google calls “creative itineraries” like longer than usual layovers and self-transfers from flight to flight. What we call them can’t be reprinted here. These inconveniences that make flights cheaper will now be listed under one tab.