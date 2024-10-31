Google is adding Gemini AI-powered tools to Maps

Google is bringing its Gemini AI assistant into more of its software suite, announcing several new features for Google Maps. Users looking for ideas about places to go in Maps can now ask conversational questions about the type of location they want and receive answers from Gemini. Maps can also use AI to respond to deeper queries about a specific locale. When you're looking at a location on Maps, Gemini can also provide a summary of reviews. These AI-powered features will roll out to the Maps app on Android and iOS beginning this week.

The Immersive View Maps feature introduced last year is growing. Google can now apply AI to show what locations will look like at the date and time a person will be present. Immersive View will be available in 150 cities internationally, including Brussels, Kyoto and Frankfurt. New place categories, such as college campuses, are also being added.

Driving directions are getting an update too. A button to add stops to driving directions will let users explore notable landmarks or stops along their route. Navigation has also been improved to show more exact details about potentially complicated areas of a route, such as clearer directions about what lane to be in or when to merge. The enhanced driving experience will be available on both Android and iOS, the rollout starts next month in more than 30 metro areas.

Waze is also receiving the Gemini treatment in today's announcements. Conversational Reporting that will allow drivers to use natural language to alert the app to road hazards or delays. And why limit AI to Maps when it can be on the whole planet? Google Earth is also getting generative AI tools specifically targeting urban planners with fast access to data.