Google is retiring country-specific domains for search

Google announced today that it will no longer be using country code top level domains for searches. Instead, all search services will happen on the google.com URL and local results will be delivered automatically. For example, that means users in the UK will no longer see google.co.uk in their browser's address bar. Google URLs with those country-specific domain endings will now redirect to the main google.com address.

Google started using location information to automatically provide search results based on geography in 2017 . With that change, it didn't matter whether you entered a query into a local country code URL or into google.com; you'd always see the results version for the place you were physically located. Today's announcement seems to take that initial action to its conclusion by sunsetting those ccTLDs.

"It's important to note that while this update will change what people see in their browser address bar, it won't affect the way Search works, nor will it change how we handle obligations under national laws," Google noted in its announcement.