Google is rolling out more election-related safeguards in YouTube, search and AI

As the US speeds toward one of the most consequential elections in its 248-year history, Google is rolling out safeguards to ensure users get reliable information. In addition to the measures it announced late last year, the company said on Friday that it’s adding election-related guardrails to YouTube, Search, Google Play and AI products.

YouTube will add information panels above the search results for at least some federal election candidates. The modules, likely similar to those you see when searching the web for prominent figures, will include the candidates’ basic details like their political party and a link to Google Search for more info. The company says the panels may also include a link to the person’s official website (or other channel). As Election Day (November 5) approaches, YouTube’s homepage will also show reminders on where and how to vote.

Google Search will include aggregated voter registration resources from state election offices for all users. Google is sourcing that data through a partnership with Democracy Works, a nonpartisan nonprofit that works with various companies and organizations “to help voters whenever and wherever they need it.”

Meanwhile, the Google Play Store will add a new badge that indicates an app is from an official government agency. The company outlines its requirements for apps that “communicate government information” in a developer help document. Approved applications that have submitted the required forms are eligible for the “official endorsement signified by a clear visual treatment on the Play Store.”

As for generative AI, which can be prone to hallucinations that would make Jerry Garcia blush, Google is expanding its election-related restrictions, which were announced late last year. They’ll include disclosures for ads created or generated using AI, content labels for generated content and embedded SynthID digital watermarking for AI-made text, audio, images and video. Initially described as being for Gemini (apps and on the web), the election guardrails will apply to Search AI Overviews, YouTube AI-generated summaries for Live Chat, Gems (custom chatbots with user-created instructions) and Gemini image generation.