Google is testing plain blue link search results for hotels in a few European countries

Google is running a short test in Germany, Belgium and Estonia that removes more detailed results from Google Search when users look for hotels and lodgings in these countries. Results will instead appear in a simple "blue link" that older users may recall from years past. The primary reason behind this test is pressure from the European Union, which is calling for more Google compliance with the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

According to a blog post, Google has been working hard over the past year with the European Commission and various industries, particularly hotels, airlines and small retailers. The company claims these three business types are experiencing 30 percent less traffic due to changes to comply further with the DMA. However, comparison sites are asking for more. For the uninitiated, comparison sites gather various results for users to pick between.

Therefore, Google is now proposing three more changes to Search. The main change is "expanded and equally formatted units" that let users choose between comparison sites or supplier websites. This change only applies to searches for products, hotels, flights and restaurants.

Another change is new formatting that allows comparison sites to show more information when they appear in Google Search, such as pictures and prices. The final change is the introduction of new ad units for comparison sites.

TechCrunch received a statement from the European Commission regarding the enforcement of DMA. Lea Zuber, an EU spokesperson, didn't say much besides confirming that they're "assessing Google's compliance proposals."

The hotel-specific test is temporary, but Google still says it's "very reluctant" to do so, as these changes and more will hurt Google and businesses in Europe. The tech giant is trying to balance trade-offs and find a solution where both the law, European consumers and businesses, and the company will be happy.