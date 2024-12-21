Google proposes alternative remedies for its search monopoly after DOJ demands radical changes

Google has filed a proposal outlining how it would remedy the antitrust violations it's been accused of by the Department of Justice, after the DOJ called for Google to sell off Chrome and face restrictions that would prevent it from favoring its own search engine in Android. Judge Amit Mehta of the US District Court for the District of Columbia ruled in August that Google has violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act, and called Google "a monopolist." Google said in the proposal filed on Friday night that it disagreed with the ruling but suggested ways to make its contracts with browser companies and Android device makers more flexible.

In a blog post summarizing the filing, Google's VP of regulatory affairs Lee-Anne Mulholland wrote that the proposal would let browser companies like Apple and Mozilla "continue to offer Google Search to their users and earn revenue from that partnership," while allowing them to have "multiple default agreements across different platforms (e.g., a different default search engine for iPhones and iPads) and browsing modes." And browsers would be able to change their default search provider every 12 months. The proposal would also give device makers "additional flexibility in preloading multiple search engines, and preloading any Google app independently of preloading Search or Chrome."

Google said it plans to appeal the judge's decision ahead of a hearing in April, and will submit a revised proposal on March 7. In the blog post, Mulholland called the DOJ's proposal "overboard," going on to write that it reflects an "interventionist agenda" and "goes far beyond what the Court's decision is actually about — our agreements with partners to distribute search."