Google Shopping gets even more AI-powered features

Google has been using AI in its shopping tools for a bit now, letting people use generative AI to “ try on ” clothes and see if the garments look good on them, or look for things using Google Lens. Today, Google is implementing even more AI functionality in its Shopping service, allowing Gemini to “show the most relevant products.”

Instead of only showing an assortment of products, Google Shopping now includes an AI-generated brief that recommends other products associated with what you searched for. For example, shoppers looking for notebooks may get a brief mentioning stationery like pens and erasers. The products shown are also sourced from sources like articles and guides from across the web. You can also read these articles yourself by clicking on them.

Google

If those briefs aren’t enough for you, searches can be refined using filters. The filters include criteria like clothing size and products at shops near you. These filters also work with virtual try-ons, as mentioned above, and augmented reality (AR) shopping. AR shopping works if a product has an associated 3D asset, but it can help shoppers “see” the products as if they were in a store.

Google Shopping is also getting a “Deals” page that shows lower prices, if any are available. The page will also be personalized based on your previous searches. When you’re tired of shopping or need to run errands, you can leave Google Shopping and return, picking up where you left off. Personalized searches like these can be disabled if you don’t want Google tracking your searches closely.