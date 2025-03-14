House GOP subpoenas tech companies over AI 'censorship pressure' from Biden administration

The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee is looking into whether the Biden administration tried to "censor" artificial intelligence. Representative Jim Jordan has sent subpoenas to sixteen different tech companies that work with AI in some capacity to ask for any and all communications from the previous administration about limiting "harmful bias" and "algorithmic discrimination."

Subpoenas were sent to Adobe, Alphabet, Amazon, Anthropic, Apple, Cohere, International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), Inflection AI, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, Open AI, Palantir, Salesforce, Scale AI and Stability AI, and each requests an extensive amount of information, covering five years from January 1, 2020 to January 20, 2025. Essentially any and all documents and communications "referring or relating to the moderation, deletion, suppression, restriction, or reduced circulation of the content, input, or output of an AI model, training dataset, algorithm, system, or product," need to be included, whether between the companies and the previous administration, internal communications about those discussions or discussions with third-parties.

Jordan and the committee are alleging that the former President's executive order calling for regulations on algorithmic discrimination and guidelines for how the federal government will use AI pressured private companies to censor speech. Digging up old documents and communications is an attempt to connect those seemingly distant dots.

Pestering tech companies is not exactly new for Jordan. Just last week he subpoenaed Google over separate censorship concerns, and over the last few years he's regularly made a show of bringing in tech CEOs to testify about moderation. The main difference now is that companies that don't even run speech platforms like Adobe or Nvidia are receiving scrutiny, too.