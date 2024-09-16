Hundreds of Amazon drivers in NYC join the Teamsters union
They’ve been pressing the company for better pay and working conditions.
Hundreds of drivers in New York City have joined the union in the hope of obtaining better pay and working conditions. The union says a majority of drivers at each of three delivery service partners (DSPs) working out of a Queens warehouse have signed authorization cards.
According to a , the drivers have been organizing for a year to secure fair pay, consistent schedules, reasonable workloads and proper pay maintained trucks. They as part of a nationwide protest against Amazon’s alleged unfair labor practices and union-busting efforts.
At least on paper, joining the union should give the drivers more leverage as they push Amazon for better working conditions. But that doesn’t necessarily mean the company will play ball. The Amazon Labor Union, one of the within the company in the US, has yet to secure a union contract, . The group .
However, the union has found some success on behalf of Amazon workers. Last month, a regional National Labor Relations Board director that Amazon is a joint employer of some third-party drivers in Palmdale, California. The Teamsters hope that finding will set a precedent for the rest for DSP drivers elsewhere. The Queens drivers are the first Amazon workers to organize with the Teamsters following that decision.