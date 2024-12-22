Inappropriate apps rated as safe for young children are prevalent in the App Store, report warns

A new report published by the child safety groups Heat Initiative and ParentsTogether Action details the alarming presence of inappropriate apps that are rated as suitable for children as young as four years old on Apple's App Store. The groups worked with a researcher to review as many apps as possible in the span of 24 hours, and say they ultimately identified over 200 apps that contained "concerning content or features" given the ages they were rated for — including stranger chat and AI girlfriend apps, gaming apps with sexual or violent prompts and imagery, and AI-powered appearance rating apps.

The research focused on apps with assigned age ratings of 4+, 9+ and 12+ in categories considered to be "risky": chat (including AI and stranger chat apps), beauty, diet and weight loss, unfiltered internet access (apps for accessing schools' banned sites) and gaming. Among the findings, the report says at least 24 sexual games and 9 stranger chat apps were marked as appropriate for kids in these age groups. The research also identified 40 apps for unfiltered internet access and 75 apps relating to beauty, body image and weight loss carrying these age ratings, along with 28 shooter and crime games. Collectively, the roughly 200 offending apps spotted during the 24-hour investigation have been downloaded over 550 million times, according to Heat Initiative.

About 800 apps were reviewed in all, and the research found that some categories were more likely than others to carry apps with inappropriately low age ratings. For stranger chat apps and games, "fewer were rated as appropriate for children," the report says. In most cases, they were 17+. But in the categories of weight loss and unfiltered internet access, "nearly all apps reviewed were approved for kids 4+." The report calls on Apple to do better when it comes to child safety measures on the App Store, urging the company to use third-party reviewers to verify apps' age ratings before they become available to download, and to make its age rating process transparent to consumers.

In a statement to Engadget, a spokesperson for Apple said, "At Apple, we work hard to protect user privacy and security and provide a safe experience for children. We do that by giving parents a wide range of capabilities they can enable on their children's devices to restrict purchases, web searches and access to apps; prevent explicit content; flag problematic content through Report a Problem; and more. Developers are required to provide clear age ratings consistent with App Store policies, and apps designed for kids are designated in a unique category and undergo a stricter App Review process. In instances where an app's age rating does not match its content, we take immediate action to ensure the issue is corrected."

You can read the full report, Rotten Ratings: 24 Hours in Apple's App Store, here.

Update, December 26 2024, 10:34AM ET: This story has been updated to include a statement from Apple.