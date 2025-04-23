Intel may be preparing to lay off 20 percent of its staff
The company had around 109,000 employees at the end of 2024.
Intel is reportedly preparing to further reduce its headcount, this time by laying off more than 20 percent of its employees. It could announce a plan to do so as soon as this week. The had 108,900 employees at the end of last year, so it may be set to cut tens of thousands of jobs. According to a source, the aim of the downsizing is to streamline management operations and refocus Intel with an engineering-driven culture.
Last August, Intel said it would to reduce costs. In fact, the company, which has been slow to embrace the industry's shift toward artificial intelligence, has been significantly reducing its headcount amid declining sales.
These latest purported layoffs would mark one of the first major restructuring measures since after the . The company is set to report its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. Companies that are restructuring often announce layoffs around the time they release earnings reports.
Tan has also pledged to sell off assets that aren't core to Intel's goals as he tries to turn the business around. Last week, it emerged that Intel is in chipmaker Altera for $4.46 billion. That deal is expected to close later this year.