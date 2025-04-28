Kickstarter adds a 'tariff manager' to let creators add surcharges to previously funded projects

The consequences of President Trump's tariff policies are starting to kick in. Crowdfunding platform Kickstarter just announced something called a "Tariff Manager Tool" that lets creators add new surcharges to funded projects. This should help these creators deal with the unexpected costs of Trump's global trade war.

Here's how it works. Creators will be able to apply per-item surcharges to account for tariff-related cost increases. These charges will appear as a separate line item on the payment page for folks who have funded the project. It only applies to items heading to US-based shipping addresses.

Not everyone will want to, or be able to, pay an additional fee for something they backed months or years ago when the economy was stronger. Backers will be given the option to decline the surcharge, in which case a creator can issue a refund. A blog post does suggest that backers and creators could find "another resolution," beyond a refund, but didn't get into specifics.

"We understand that asking backers to pay an additional fee—especially after a campaign has ended—can be sensitive," Kickstarter said. "Our goal is to provide you with the flexibility and transparency necessary to navigate those conversations with clarity and care."

Many Kickstarter projects rely on parts manufactured in China, Vietnam and other places that are now subject to exorbitant tariffs. This is poised to be exceptionally brutal for American small businesses , but Kickstarter creators face another hurdle. Backers typically fund a project months or years before fulfillment. It's going to be unpleasant to find a new surcharge for something funded back in 2023 or whenever.

Boardgame publisher Stonemaier Games is suing Trump over the tariffs, which if left intact will basically bankrupt their business in a few short months. Let's hope other manufacturers join in. pic.twitter.com/9IOcCfLhz7 — Max Cool (@VitoComedy) April 21, 2025

A tabletop game maker called Stonemaier Games is suing President Trump over these tariffs. The small Missouri-based company has joined an upcoming lawsuit that alleges the president's actions have put the livelihood of its employees in jeopardy . The suit challenges the constitutionality of the tariffs and noted that they will cost the company $1.5 million in additional import fees. Stonemaier is primarily known for the excellent Wingspan, which made our list of the best board games .