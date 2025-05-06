Kindle’s iOS app now has a button to make it easier to buy books

Amazon has finally streamlined the process by which folks can buy books via the iOS version of the Kindle app. The iPhone and iPad apps now include a "Get Book" button with each listed title. Hitting this button will bring up the corresponding Amazon page, along with the option for a 1-Click purchase. Once finalized, it directs users back to the Kindle app for some reading.

This isn't as seamless as a simple in-app purchase, but it's miles better than the old method. This would require Kindle users to buy titles on their own via a web browser. There was no portal within the Kindle app or anything like that. Basically, you'd have to jot down the name of the book and head to the web version of Amazon to look it up and make a purchase.

Kindle app now provides "Get Book" button (Link) https://t.co/ylQqSnjavb — Six Colors (@bleedsixcolors) May 6, 2025

This move is, of course, thanks to a recent court ruling that banned Apple from collecting fees for digital items bought outside of the official App Store. This forced the company to update the App Store to allow for external payment options . As such, companies like Amazon can now experiment with new purchasing methods without forking over 27 percent to Apple.

It's worth noting that the Kindle "Get Book" button still relies on a web version of Amazon. There's no current way to buy an e-book on the actual Amazon app. Still, this is a definite step in the right direction.

Amazon isn't the only company making adjustments based on the recent court ruling. Spotify now lets users subscribe on iOS devices via an external link , thus evading App Store fees. Epic Games is not only bringing Fortnite back to the iOS platform, but also announced its creating standalone webshops to support out-of-app purchases .