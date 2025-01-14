Mark Zuckerberg plans to lay off an additional five percent of Meta's workforce
The company has cut more than 20,000 jobs in the past couple of years.
Meta is preparing for even more layoffs, . CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a company memo that he plans on cutting about five percent of its "low-performers."
"I've decided to raise the bar on performance management and move out low-performers faster," Zuckerberg said in the memo. "We typically manage out people who aren't meeting expectations over the course of a year, but now we're going to do more extensive performance-based cuts during this cycle."
All told, this could result in 10 percent fewer staff at Meta, once attrition is accounted for. Bloomberg suggested that the forthcoming pink slips will focus on people "who have been with the company long enough to receive a performance rating."
Between increased layoffs and attrition, nearly 7,000 Meta staff might be leaving the company in the near future. This follows a firing spree , eventually impacting . The company also earlier this month.
"A leaner org will execute its highest priorities faster. People will be more productive, and their work will be more fun and fulfilling," Zuckerberg said in 2024. Nothing says "fun and fulfilling" like living in constant fear of being fired.
Meta has had an unusual year so far. We are only halfway through January and the Zuck across Meta platforms, appointed and to bend the knee. The company also changed its "Hateful Content" policy to make it safer for homophobes and it came out that Instagram had been shadowbanning common LGBTQ hashtags.