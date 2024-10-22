Meta bans private jet tracking accounts on Instagram and Threads

It's now harder to know where celebrities are flying to and their carbon emissions, with Meta shutting down Instagram and Threads accounts devoted to tracking private jets, TechCrunch reports. "Given the risk of physical harm to individuals, and in keeping with the independent Oversight Board’s recommendation, we’ve disabled these accounts for violating our privacy policy," Meta told the publication. Deleted accounts include those tracking the flights of Taylor Swift, Bill Gates and, the head of Meta himself, Mark Zuckerberg.

Jack Sweeney, a college student in his early 20s who runs the accounts, confirmed the news on his personal account. It's the latest in a line of pushback he has faced in the past. In Late 2022, Elon Musk suspended Sweeney's @ElonJet account — which tracked Musk's flights — on X (then Twitter). He soon made an account with the handle @ElonJetNextDay to post Musk's flights with a one day delay. Then, one year later, Taylor Swift's lawyers sent Sweeney a cease-and-desist letter stating, "While this may be a game to you, or an avenue that you hope will earn you wealth or fame, it is a life-or-death matter for our Client."

In May, Sweeney's job became a little bit harder, with the Biden administration allowing anyone with a private aircraft to keep their registration data anonymous. However, Sweeney said tips and other research make it still doable.