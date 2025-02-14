Meta confirms it's building its own subsea cable

After being rumored to be in the early stages of the project last year, Meta confirmed today that it's building "Project Waterworth," an over 50,000 km subsea cable that will connect five continents. The company has partnered on other cable projects previously, but this would be the first piece of subsea infrastructure it owns outright.

The project touches land in the US, Brazil, India, and South Africa, and is apparently breaking new ground technically, too. Meta claims Waterworth is the longest 24 fiber pair cable project in the world, and the company is using "first-of-its-kind routing" to place the cables as deep as possible, "at depths of up to 7,000 meters." If cables aren't deep enough, undersea hazards, like boats dropping and dragging their anchors, can cause permanent damage, disrupting service.

Meta

Meta's announcement doesn't go into detail about how the cable will be used, beyond noting that subsea cables enable "digital communication, video experiences, online transactions and more," and that high-speed connectivity is a necessity for "AI innovation." On their own, Meta services and platforms are said to account for about 10 percent of global fixed internet usage and 22 percent of mobile traffic, so at the very least the company's existing businesses stand to benefit from a stable connection.

A United States-India joint statement released after Prime Minister Modi visited the US "welcomed" the announcement. It also notes that India itends to help to finance, maintain and repair undersea cables in the Indian Ocean. A Meta spokesperson clarified that India is not involved in the financing of Project Waterworth.

Update, February 14, 5:30PM ET: This article was modified after publish to clarify that India is not involved financially with Project Waterworth. We regret the error.