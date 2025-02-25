Microsoft is testing a 'free with ads' version of Office

A free version of Microsoft Office for Windows might be on its way. Microsoft has been silently testing an ad-supported version of Office reported Beebom. Free versions are currently only available on the web.

The update would allow users to access PowerPoint, Word, Excel and more for free. There appears to be a few conditions for the fee-free option. It appears to include an ever-present banner on the righthand side and 15-second videos that play every few hours. Any documents must also be stored in One Drive rather than in local files.

Each system also comes with limitations. For example, Word wouldn't have drawing and design tools or dictation. Excel foregoes conditional formatting, recommended charts and more. PowerPoint loses all draw, animation and record tools, among other features.

"Microsoft has been conducting some limited testing," a representative for the company told Engadget in an email. "Currently, there are no plans to launch a free, ad-supported version of Microsoft Office desktop apps." The statement was first seen in PC Mag.

Update, February 25 2024, 9:25AM ET: This story has been updated to include a direct quote from Microsoft to Engadget.