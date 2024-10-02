More ads are coming to Amazon Prime Video

Can you hear the soft, cherubic voices of corporate executives singing in unison? That can only mean one thing. They’ve figured out a new way to squeeze money out of our eyeballs. Amazon is adding even more ads to Prime Video, according to reporting by Financial Times. This uptick in corporate-sponsored splendor will go into effect early next year.

This comes less than a year after Amazon forced ads onto its streaming video platform, which is something all of the major streamers do now. We pay money to watch ads. It’s pretty darn cool. In any event, it remains unclear as to how many more ads will infest that next episode of Reacher or where they’ll be placed. Modern streaming shows aren’t made with advertisements in mind, so these ads just kinda pop up wherever.

Ads have turned into a serious revenue stream for Amazon because, again, they sit on top of our monthly Prime memberships that we already pay for. It costs extra to go ad-free. The company recently crowed that it drew more than $1.8 billion in advertising commitments at an upfront event in September. This exceeded the company’s own targets. Amazon also revealed that the ad tier of Prime Video reaches 19 million monthly users in the UK alone. This tier is used by over 100 million people in the US each month.

Kelly Day, vice-president of Prime Video International, told Financial Times that the platform launched with “a very light load” of ads at first, so as to prepare consumers for the coming onslaught. She said the initial rollout was a deliberate “gentle entry into advertising.”

“We know it was a bit of a contrarian approach to take,” she said. “But it’s actually gone much better than we even anticipated.” Day added that the company has not seen “a groundswell of people churning out or canceling" after it brought in advertisements.

The company is also readying an interactive ad experience that will allow Prime Video watchers to add an item to their cart straight from the video stream. This will work with physical remotes and on the app. Sweet, sweet corporate synergy. Yay!