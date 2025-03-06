Musk's Starlink stands to benefit from changes to a broadband equity program

Another day, another move from the Trump administration that will benefit Elon Musk — shocking. The US Department of Commerce has announced an overhaul of 2021's Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program and its $42.5 billion that will funnel work to Musk's Starlink.

The BEAD program was originally designed to give states funding for fiber-optic cable installation, increase Wi-Fi networks and free broadband internet access for some individuals. Fiber-optic broadband provides the fastest internet speeds, but the new mandate will get rid of BEAD's preference for it.

"The Department is ripping out the Biden Administration's pointless requirements," said US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick in a statement. "It is revamping the BEAD program to take a tech-neutral approach that is rigorously driven by outcomes, so states can provide internet access for the lowest cost."

The writing on the wall is clear: Musk, the richest person in the world, leader of a department to reduce government waste (read: cut many critical jobs and programs) and an unelected right hand to what can best be described as an authoritarian government, is about to make even more money.

Under the Biden administration in 2023, Starlink received a rejection from the Federal Communications Commission for nearly $900 million in subsidies. The FCC stated that Starlink's application, which was part of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund program, failed to meet the program's requirements.