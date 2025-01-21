President Trump withdraws the US from the Paris climate agreement (again)

When President Biden took office back in 2021, he issued several executive orders to address climate change. Now, the reverse is happening. President Trump is in charge now and he is signing EOs at a fevered pace. Many of these actions seek to limit or reverse any changes made by the Biden administration, taking the oft-used "head in the sand" approach to climate policy. Trump's first step was to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement... again.

Trump began the executive order deluge by rescinding 78 of the Biden administration's EOs, including one on AI guidelines, before implementing a federal hiring freeze and mandating no new regulations. Keep in mind that an EO cannot change a law or regulation, but that won't stop Trump from trying. In other words, some of this stuff will end up mired in lengthy legal battles.

Trump withdrew the US from the Paris climate agreement during his first term and then Biden reinstated it. Now, history repeats itself. The president has once again taken the US off the agreement roster. This puts the US as one of the few nations that aren't part of the 2015 accord, joining Iran, Libya, South Sudan, Eritrea and Yemen.

This also means that the US is likely dropping any pledges it made under the pact, including a promise of climate aid for developing nations and a commitment to cut emissions up to 66 percent by 2035. The Trump administration has to notify the United Nations in writing of its intention to withdraw from the accord, which will take a year to become official.