Reddit is back up after a 30-minute outage

Reddit is back up after an outage took the site out for half an hour this afternoon. The site appears to have been down across the board, apart from a blank homepage that didn’t contain or point to any content. “We encountered an error,” the website reads. Attempting to navigate to any specific subreddit brought up the error you see above: “We were unable to load the content for this page.” However, as of 4:45PM ET, we began to see seeing subreddits and comments loading again as usual.

The Reddit status update page lists the problem as “Degraded Performance for reddit.com,” and was initially flagged as “Investigating.” At 4:32PM ET, the status was updated as “Identified - The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented.”

At 4:45PM ET, it was updated again as “Monitoring - A fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results.” However, the site's performance still labeled as “Degraded.”

Of course, the jokes on social media didn’t take long to start rolling in:

reddit is down. how am i supposed to google anything?? — Corey Atad (@CoreyAtad) August 28, 2024

Reddit and Google signed a high-profile deal for the search giant to train its AI on Reddit user data, and search results have been increasingly Reddit-leaning over the past year. Reddit had another major outage earlier this year when it went down for nearly an hour. We’ll keep an eye on the status and update this story accordingly.

Update, August 28, 5PM ET: This story was a published as a developing news artcle about Reddit being down. It was modified after publish with more details about the breadth and length of the outage, and the headline has been changed to reflect the site's current status.