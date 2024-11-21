Report: Amazon is likely to face an EU antitrust investigation next year
The EU wants to know if the online retail giant gave its own products an unfair advantage.
2025 could be a tense year for Amazon. reports that, according to its sources, Amazon “will likely” be investigated by the European Union (EU) for violating the Digital Markets Act (DMA) by allegedly promoting and offering its own products ahead of others in its online store.
The decision to launch the investigation will be made by incoming EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera. Her term will start next month following outgoing chief , who is stepping down after serving two terms.
Amazon denies that it violated the DMA. The EU’s antitrust regulators launched an investigation into in March over issues such as fees and preferential presentation of its own apps on its online stores. The European Commission also hinted that it might be looking into Amazon’s business practices under the new laws.
took effect last year and establishes criteria for large online platforms to “behave in a far way online and leave room for contestability,” according to the EU’s website. The guidelines prevent big tech companies like Amazon from giving preferential treatment to their own products and services on their platforms.