Report: Amazon is likely to face an EU antitrust investigation next year

The EU wants to know if the online retail giant gave its own products an unfair advantage.

2025 could be a tense year for Amazon. Reuters reports that, according to its sources, Amazon “will likely” be investigated by the European Union (EU) for violating the Digital Markets Act (DMA) by allegedly promoting and offering its own products ahead of others in its online store.

The decision to launch the investigation will be made by incoming EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera. Her term will start next month following outgoing chief Margrethe Vestager , who is stepping down after serving two terms.

Amazon denies that it violated the DMA. The EU’s antitrust regulators launched an investigation into Apple, Meta and Google in March over issues such as fees and preferential presentation of its own apps on its online stores. The European Commission also hinted that it might be looking into Amazon’s business practices under the new laws.