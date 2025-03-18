Roku testing auto-play video ads before loading the home screen

Roku has begun running video ads that automatically play before loading the home screen, as reported by Ars Technica . This is impacting owners of Roku-branded smart TVs and streaming sticks, so long as the device runs the company's proprietary OS. It's worth noting that Roku users already see commercials on the home screen itself, so folks have to suffer through an ad to get to the ads.

Multiple users have reported seeing commercials for the movie Moana 2, though there does seem to be an option to close the video. A Roku spokesperson shared a company statement that confirmed the new ad placement but said it's just a test. The company declined to comment on whether or not this would become a permanent fixture within the OS.

Our business "has and will always require continuous testing and innovation across design, navigation, content, and our first-rate advertising products," the statement read. "Our recent test is just the latest example, as we explore new ways to showcase brands and programming while still providing a delightful and simple user experience."

Roku is trying pushing how far to enshittify by introducing ad autoplay before the home screen. "I just turned on my Roku and got an unskippable ad for a movie, before I got to the regular Roku home screen." Speak up before experiment turns into reality. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/NUkmHoemts — Techlore (@TechloreInc) March 18, 2025

As expected, Roku users aren't exactly pumped about this new ad-delivery method. Some have suggested that they would get rid of their devices if the company keeps the test going. Many consumers have expressed that they are fine with the static ads seen on the home screen, but that a loud video is simply a bridge too far.