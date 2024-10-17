Sam Altman’s Worldcoin startup is dropping the coin and doubling down on Orbs

Sam Altman’s Worldcoin is going to need some new business cards printed up because it’s dropping the “coin” in its name. The OpenAI CEO’s startup is shifting from cryptocurrency to focus more on its identification technology and it just unveiled a new version of its signature gadget.

Bloomberg reported that the new company called (wait for it) World will focus its eye scanning tech on confirming identities, something that could come in handy in a world of deep fake videos popping up all over the internet.

Co-founder and CEO Alex Blania introduced the World’s newest device called Orb, a biometric eye scanner used to confirm human identities through an identity service called Deep Face.

The latest model of the Orb, which uses NVIDIA’s Jetson chipset, will roll out to customers as the need arises. Chief Device Officer Rich Heley said at the San Francisco event that access to the Orb will be on demand and delivered the same way that people order pizza. A company statement says, “These advancements make it possible to offer new ways of providing World ID’s proof of human verification in more places around the world.”