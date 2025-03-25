Samsung CEO Jong-hee Han has died

One of Samsung's CEOs, Jong-hee Han, has died due to a heart attack, according to Reuters and CNBC. He was 63. Han joined the company in 1988 and became the head of product research and development for visual display in 2011. He then led Samsung's TV business before he was named as the head of Samsung DX, which is what the company calls its merged mobile and consumer electronics divisions, in 2021. In 2022, he officially became the company's Vice Chairman and CEO. Han had no experience in mobile before he started leading the company's DX group, but Samsung gave him credit for helping it get to the top of global TV sales for 15 years.

CNBC says Han was one of the executives who hosted Samsung's annual general shareholders meeting just a week ago and answered questions about the company's poor stock performance. During the meeting, Han apologized to the shareholders, telling them that Samsung "failed to adequately respond to the rapidly evolving AI semiconductor market." He also told the shareholders that Samsung was having difficulties when it came to semiconductor-related mergers and acquisitions due to regulatory issues, but that the company was "determined to produce some tangible results this year."

Based on the notice Samsung published, Han's co-CEO Young-Hyun Jun is now the sole CEO of the company. Jun, who also heads Samsung's semiconductor business, was appointed as Han's co-CEO in November 2024. It's not clear whether Samsung is planning to appoint another CEO in the future.