Samsung could launch its 'extended reality' wearable device next year

It sounds like Samsung is hoping to launch its extended reality (XR) wearable device sometime next year. The company has revealed its outlook for 2025 in its new earnings report, wherein it said that it's looking to "improve connectivity among products, including upcoming XR devices, to further elevate user experiences in the Galaxy ecosystem." Samsung first revealed that it was working on a wearable device with augmented, mixed and virtual reality capabilities at the Galaxy S23 Unpacked event last year. It will run a Google-designed version of Android specifically made for wearable displays, and it will be powered by a Qualcomm chip.

As 9to5Google notes, previous reports claimed that Samsung will release a developer version of the wearable in October 2024, but that clearly didn't happen. Samsung didn't share more concrete details about the device's launch in its earnings report either, so there's no guarantee that the wearable will be available by next year.

During the company's earnings conference call, Samsung EVP Jaejune Kim also alluded to the possibility of developing a more affordable foldable phone. Kim said that because its foldable devices "have high levels of product satisfaction," the company is "considering ways to ease purchase barriers" so that more people can afford one. A Samsung official previously denied rumors that a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold was in the works, so it's not quite clear if the company changed its mind or if it's only working on a cheaper version of the Z Flip. In addition, Kim revealed that Samsung is "preparing a new form factor" for those "seeking an even more powerful and innovative mobile experience," though he may also be pertaining to the company's extended reality wearable device.

Of course, Samsung has confirmed that it will be launching the S25 series of phones next year. It reiterated plans to focus on AI features, as well as to improve AI offerings designed specifically for foldable phones.