Samsung says US tariffs will affect prices and demand for smartphones and memory chips

During an earnings call, Samsung's chief financial officer Soon-cheol Park told reporters that "ongoing uncertainty surrounding US tariff policies continues to pose a potential risk of demand slowdown." According to Financial Times, Park said that US tariff policies and stronger export controls against artificial intelligence products are expected to have an impact on product demand in the second half of the year. In addition to a downward trend on sales, the company also expects tariffs to raise prices for the components it uses on its mobile phones, which will have further impact on its revenue.

Samsung's call discussed its results for the first quarter of 2025, which ended on March 31. The company posted KRW 79.14 trillion in revenue ($55.6 billion), an all-time quarterly high mostly due to strong Galaxy S25 sales. It also posted KRW 6.7 trillion ($4.7 billion) in profit, which is slightly lower than the previous quarter's KRW 6.5 trillion ($4.6 billion).

Despite the record revenue, Samsung's chip business already took a hit due to tougher US export controls to China on chips used in hardware for artificial intelligence. The division posted KRW 1.1 trillion ($774 million) in operating profit, down from KRW 2.9 trillion ($2 billion) last quarter. Financial Times previously reported that Samsung had a boost in profit in the first quarter of the year thanks to Chinese customers stockpiling memory chips ahead of US tariffs, but the impact of US export restrictions overshadowed the increase in orders. The publication has also noted that the tariffs the US will be imposing on semiconductors and consumer electronics will lead to an increase in prices of its smartphones and TVs, which are mostly made in Vietnam and Mexico, respectively.