The CES 2025 keynote speech will take place at Sphere with Delta CEO Ed Bastian
The airline will be the first CES presenter at Sphere, an immersive venue equipped with powerful visual technology.
Delta Air Lines is no stranger to CES, one of the largest tech events in the world. Today, the company that Delta CEO Ed Bastian will be a keynote speaker at CES 2025, which takes place from January 7 to January 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Most notable is where this is happening — Bastian’s keynote will take place at Sphere, the immersive entertainment venue that has so far like U2, The Eagles and Phish as well as a film by director Darren Aranofsky.
Bastian said that Delta intends to leverage three next-gen technologies at the Sphere venue in Las Vegas. The first is , the world’s biggest LED screen, while the second is an interior display plane, an LED screen with the world’s highest resolution. The third technology is Sphere Immersive Sound, the most advanced of its kind and powered by HOLOPLOT. All three are Sphere technologies designed to “connect with key audiences, leveraging next-generation technologies to boldly deliver a one-of-a-kind experience and amplify their message,” as President and COO of Sphere Jennifer Koester said.
This will be Delta’s third CES appearance, following appearances in 2020 and 2023. The 2020 event like “opt-in Parallel Reality displays” that can show custom messages to multiple travelers simultaneously. The Delta keynote speech is scheduled for 5PM PT/8AM ET on January 7. Those who wish to hear it in person must register for CES 2025, and the keynote also has a separate ticket.