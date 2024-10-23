The CES 2025 keynote speech will take place at Sphere with Delta CEO Ed Bastian

Delta Air Lines is no stranger to CES, one of the largest tech events in the world. Today, the company announced that Delta CEO Ed Bastian will be a keynote speaker at CES 2025, which takes place from January 7 to January 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Most notable is where this is happening — Bastian’s keynote will take place at Sphere, the immersive entertainment venue that has so far played host to acts like U2, The Eagles and Phish as well as a film by director Darren Aranofsky.

Bastian said that Delta intends to leverage three next-gen technologies at the Sphere venue in Las Vegas. The first is Exosphere , the world’s biggest LED screen, while the second is an interior display plane, an LED screen with the world’s highest resolution. The third technology is Sphere Immersive Sound, the most advanced of its kind and powered by HOLOPLOT. All three are Sphere technologies designed to “connect with key audiences, leveraging next-generation technologies to boldly deliver a one-of-a-kind experience and amplify their message,” as President and COO of Sphere Jennifer Koester said.