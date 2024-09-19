The EU gives Apple six months to make cross-device interoperability easier

The European Commission will tell Apple the measures it has to take, and the company is expected to follow them.

The European Commission is done waiting for Apple to comply with the rules of the Digital Markets Act (DMA). It has started proceedings designed to ensure that the company complies with its interoperability obligations as one of DMA's designated gatekeepers, which are made up of the industry's largest and most important players. The commission explained that under the DMA, it has the right to "adopt a decision specifying the measures a gatekeeper has to implement to ensure effective compliance," and it's giving Apple six months to comply with the measures it comes up with if it doesn't want to face huge fines.

One of the areas the commission will focus on is iOS connectivity for connected devices, such as smartwatches, headphones and virtual reality headsets. The manufacturers of these products "depend on effective interoperability with smartphones and their operating systems," the commission said. It plans to specify how Apple should provide effective interoperability that would allow non-Apple devices to easily pair and connect with iPhones, as well as to get notifications. The commission will also look at the process Apple set up to address developers' requests for third party interoperability with iOS and iPadOS.

"Today is the first time we use specification proceedings under the DMA to guide Apple towards effective compliance with its interoperability obligations through constructive dialogue," EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement. "We are focused on ensuring fair and open digital markets. Effective interoperability, for example with smartphones and their operating systems, plays an important role in this. This process will provide clarity for developers, third parties and Apple. We will continue our dialogue with Apple and consult third parties to ensure that the proposed measures work in practice and meet the needs of businesses."

Back in June, the commission issued its preliminary findings for an investigation it opened on Apple. It found that Apple breached DMA rules because it wouldn't allow App Store developers to freely tell users about alternate payment options outside of its ecosystem. The company told Engadget that time that it "has made a number of changes to comply with the DMA in response to feedback from developers and the European Commission" over the preceding months.

Apple has made several changes to its system to avoid getting fined in the EU, including opening up iOS and iPadOS to third-party app stores and allowing developers access to its NFC technology. It has also withheld new features from European users due to DMA rules, however, including Apple Intelligence, iPhone Mirroring on the Mac and SharePlay Screen Sharing.

The company told Bloomberg that it has conjured ways that would allow developers to request additional iOS and iPadOS interoperability while protecting its users' security. It added that undermining its systems' protections would put its European users at risk. As the news organization notes, the commission could launch an investigation into Apple if the company doesn't comply with the measures it comes up with over the next six months. If found guilty, the company could face a fine worth 10 percent of its global annual revenue.