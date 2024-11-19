The UK approves Google's $2 billion investment in Anthropic

The UK’s competition regulator has cleared Google's $2 billion investment in Anthropic, according to reporting by Bloomberg and others. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has officially concluded that the company hasn’t acquired “material influence” over the AI startup Anthropic as a result of the investment.

The continuing investigation into the partnership has also been squashed, with the UK antitrust watchdog saying that the investment doesn’t qualify for a full probe under merger rules. This is after phase one of a formal investigation was announced back in October .

“Anthropic is an independent company and our strategic partnerships and investor relationships do not diminish our corporate governance independence or our freedom to partner with others,” a company spokesperson said after the CMA announced its findings.

Google’s investment into Anthropic gives the company non-voting shares and consultation rights on significant business issues. Anthropic is best known for creating the Claude AI assistant , which is in direct competition with Google Gemini . Earlier this year, the CMA expressed concern regarding the “interconnected web” of partnerships and investments in the rapidly advancing world of AI.

The CMA also allowed a similar investment to go through in which Amazon forked over a whopping $4 billion to Anthropic . It didn’t even investigate that one , on the grounds that Anthropic’s UK turnover didn’t exceed £70 million and the two parties didn’t combine to account for 25 percent or more of the region’s supply of AI LLMs and chatbots.