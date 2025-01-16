TikTok, Temu and more face complaints alleging GDPR violations in EU

Austrian privacy advocate NOYB has launched its first GDPR complaints against Chinese businesses. The organization has filed complaints against TikTok, Xiaomi, Shein, AliExpress, Temu and WeChat, alleging that these companies unlawfully shared information about European users with parties in China. The group is seeking suspension of data transfers to China as well as fines of up to four percent of a firm's global revenue. NOYB is an acronym for "none of your business" and is led by activist Max Schrems, known for his campaigns against Facebook.

The General Data Protection Regulation is a rule covering information privacy in the EU. Under that regulation, data transfers outside of the EU are only allowed if the destination country doesn't undermine data protection. Calling China an "authoritarian surveillance state," NOYB is arguing that data transfers should not be allowed to the country.

"According to their privacy policy, AliExpress, SHEIN, TikTok and Xiaomi transfer data to China," NOYB said in a release announcing the action. "Temu and WeChat mention transfers to third countries. According to Temu and WeChat's corporate structure, this most likely includes China."