Trump admin announces plans to shut down the Energy Star program

The Trump administration has announced plans to eliminate the Energy Star program, as originally reported by The Washington Post. This announcement occurred during an all-hands meeting of the Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Atmospheric Protection, in which the department was shuttered.

As for Energy Star, this program started all the way back in 1992 under the first Bush administration. This is the department that's responsible for the iconic yellow stickers on home appliances. The long-standing public-private partnership certifies energy efficient appliances and helps consumers find tax credits for these fixtures.

Data indicates that the program has helped Americans save more than $500 billion in energy costs in the past 33 years. The organization states that the average American saves about $450 per year on energy bills by choosing appliances that have been Energy Star-certified.

The EPA hasn't said when this would go into effect and when consumers would stop seeing Energy Star certifications on home appliances. It's technically illegal for a presidential administration to end this program without Congress, but the same goes for many of Trump's pronouncements and executive orders.

"Eliminating the Energy Star program would directly contradict this administration's promise to reduce household energy costs," Paula Glover, president of the nonprofit coalition Alliance to Save Energy, told CNN. "For just $32 million a year, Energy Star helps American families save over $40 billion in annual energy costs. That's a return of $350 for every federal dollar invested."