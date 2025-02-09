Trump drops his appeal in legal battle over 2021 Twitter ban

Trump and the company formerly known as Twitter appear to have ended their legal fight over the suspension of the president's account back in 2021. In a filing spotted by Bloomberg , lawyers for both parties asked the court to dismiss the case. Trump sued Twitter arguing that his First Amendment rights were violated after he was banned from the social media platform "due to the risk of further incitement of violence" in the wake of the January 6 riot at the Capitol. A judge dismissed his lawsuit the following year , but Trump later appealed the decision.

Of course, Twitter has since been taken over by Elon Musk and renamed X, and Musk has become a key Trump ally in the president's second term. There are no further details in the motion about the decision to dismiss. It comes shortly after Meta settled a lawsuit with Trump over the same issue, agreeing to pay $25 million after suspending his Facebook account in 2021.