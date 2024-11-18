Trump names commission member Brendan Carr as FCC chairman

President-elect Donald Trump has named Brendan Carr as the new chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, The New York Times reported. Carr has previously argued in favor of punishing TV networks for political bias and regulating big tech firms like Google and Apple. The appointment doesn't require the usual senate approval, since Carr has sat on the commission since 2017.

Under a Trump administration, the FCC will have two Democrat and three Republican commissioners. Carr will take over from current FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel.

Carr wrote the FCC section on the infamous Project 2025 document, proposing new social media restrictions that could benefit conservative viewpoints. He also wants to limit the Section 230 legal shield that allows social media and other platforms to host and moderate comments and other user-generated content.

"The censorship cartel must be dismantled," Carr wrote last week on X. He added that the FCC under his leadership will also go after TV networks. " Broadcast media have had the privilege of using a scarce and valuable public resource — our airwaves. When the transition is complete, the FCC will enforce this public interest obligation."

However, Carr won't have full powers to enact new rules. Since companies like Google and Meta aren't considered communications services, the FCC would have limited power to regulate them. That means an expansion of its powers would require new legislation. Brendan Carr has “proposed to do a lot of things he has no jurisdiction to do and in other cases he’s blatantly misreading the rules,” Free Press co-chief executive Jessica Gonzalez told the NYT.

That's not to say that Carr can't affect the way the internet operates. In 2017, he voted to repeal net neutrality rules, and in 2021, voted against restoring them.