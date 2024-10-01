Uber and Wing will partner for drone delivery pilot in Dallas

A new joint venture between Uber’s Serve Robotics sidewalk delivery drones and Alphabet’s Wing flying drone service will do a dual test run. Both tech companies hope that flying and sidewalk drones can cover areas its counterpart can’t and speed up delivery times.

TechCrunch reported that Serve Robotics and Wing will start making deliveries in Dallas, Texas sometime in the coming months. The test will include a select number of customer orders being delivered by a combination of sidewalk and flying drones.

One of the biggest challenges for drone delivery is coverage. Flying drones can only travel a certain distance away from its headquarters. Sidewalk drones can find it hard to navigate densely populated areas and certain rocky terrains. Drone companies often have to upgrade their facilities to meet these distances and obstacles.

Wing

Serve Robotics and Wing’s idea is to use both types of drones for delivering orders to cover areas traditional delivery services cannot. A Serve bot picks up the order from a restaurant and carts the food to an “AutoLoader” where the Wing drone , a flying drone that can carry five pounds and fly at speeds up to 65 mph, picks up the order and completes the delivery.