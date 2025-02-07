UK officials are reportedly demanding backdoor access to Apple iCloud accounts

UK officials have ordered Apple to create a backdoor that would allow them to see what users worldwide have saved on their iCloud accounts, according to The Washington Post. Their order reportedly demands blanket capability to view all of a user's fully encrypted material whenever they want, wherever the target is located.

While only certain iCloud data is end-to-end encrypted by default, users can choose to activate Advanced Data Protection for better security. With the optional setting enabled, the majority of a user's data is protected by encryption, including their iCloud Backup, Photos and Notes. Except encryption won't do users any good if authorities in the UK decide to take a look at their iCloud content.

Apple will likely stop offering encrypted storage to users in the UK, The Post's sources said, so it wouldn't have to promise them greater security knowing that authorities will be able to access their account. As the publication notes, though, it doesn't solve the issue of authorities demanding a backdoor entrance for all accounts, even for users outside the region.

Authorities issued the order under the UK Investigatory Powers Act of 2016, which covers how they can get their hands on data and information for law enforcement purposes. When the UK government made changes to the Act last year, it said they were meant to "ensure the intelligence services and law enforcement have the powers they need to keep pace with a range of evolving threats from terrorists, hostile state actors, child abusers and criminal gangs." The company won't be able to confirm receiving the order, because it would be a criminal offense to do so. But it if did indeed get one, then Google, which has more users around the world, might also receive one soon if it hasn't gotten one yet.

Apple received a draft of the order when those changes were being debated by government officials last year. In a written submission protesting them, it said that the planned provisions "could be used to force a company like Apple, that would never build a back door into its products, to publicly withdraw critical security features from the UK market." The Post says the company can still appeal the notice, but it can't use that appeal to put off its compliance.