UK watchdog finds Apple's mobile browser policies are restricting innovation

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has determined that the country's mobile browser markets are "not working well for consumers and businesses" and "holding back innovation." Most of the watchdog's ire is directed at Apple for policies such as requiring mobile browsers to use its engine, WebKit and, thus, limiting competitor's abilities to differentiate from Apple. The report also points out that Safari has received access to key functions of WebKit and the operating system, earlier or to a greater extent than its competitors. This final report ends an investigation that began nearly four years ago.

The CMA released a preliminary report in November, but has since removed two issues, thanks to updates from Apple, along with Google. In December, a software update at Apple changed how people can swap their default browser, while Google shared new evidence around its prompts created to encourage Android users to have Chrome as their default browser.

The concerns around limiting innovation and growth remain. The independent inquiry group in charge of the final report, however, pulls its recommendation from another ongoing probe. In January, the CMA began investigating whether Apple and Google's mobile ecosystems, including their mobile browsers, should be given Strategic Market Status (SMS). This designation would allow the CMA to have greater regulatory powers over Apple and Google, as well as issuing pro-competition directives.

If Apple and Google do receive an SMS designation, then the inquiry group recommends the CMA imposes "measures which could enhance the ability of other browsers to compete by offering new, innovative features to consumers, as well as enabling users actively to choose their preferred mobile browser which could drive competition." It could take until the fall for the CMA to make a decision on Apple and Google's SMS status. It's unclear what, if any, steps the watchdog might take in the meantime to mitigate this report's concerns.