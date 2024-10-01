US labor board accuses Apple of violating employees’ rights
The company allegedly silenced employees illegally, preventing them from speaking out.
Apple has been in hot water with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) since 2022 when the company was accused of . It agreed to review its last January, but the NLRB determined that Apple had violated workers’ rights . Today, the NLRB strikes again, accusing Apple of anti-union practices, denying employees the right to discuss wages and even signing illegal nondisclosure, noncompete and confidentiality agreements.
Truth be told, this is pretty much the same song and dance covered since 2022. These complaints originate from former Apple employees Cher Scarlett and Ashley Gjøvik. They claimed that Apple prohibited wage discussion and that CEO Tim Cook aimed to punish leakers, respectively. Gjøvik also alleged that it prevented staff from talking to reporters.
Apple provided a statement to , which first reported on this complaint. The company claims it always honors employees’ rights to discuss wages, hours and working conditions. Should Apple not settle the case, an administrative judge will hear it in January.