US labor board accuses Apple of violating employees’ rights

Apple has been in hot water with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) since 2022 when the company was accused of union-busting . It agreed to review its labor practices last January, but the NLRB determined that Apple had violated workers’ rights soon after . Today, the NLRB strikes again, accusing Apple of anti-union practices, denying employees the right to discuss wages and even signing illegal nondisclosure, noncompete and confidentiality agreements.

Truth be told, this is pretty much the same song and dance covered since 2022. These complaints originate from former Apple employees Cher Scarlett and Ashley Gjøvik. They claimed that Apple prohibited wage discussion and that CEO Tim Cook aimed to punish leakers, respectively. Gjøvik also alleged that it prevented staff from talking to reporters.