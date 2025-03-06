Utah is poised to pass an age verification law for app stores

Utah has once again passed a bill that attempts to place new limits on children's ability to access social media and other apps. The state legislature passed a bill that requires app store makers to verify the ages of users and get parental consent for the downloading of apps. Should the governor sign the bill into law, it would be (as The Verge points out ) the first such measure in the country.

The Beehive State has previously attempted to restrict how children can use social media. The state passed two laws in 2023 that imposed age verification and parental permission requirements onto social media companies. Those laws were later revised amid legal challenges, and a Utah judge blocked them from taking effect last fall.

The "App Store Accountability Act" takes a different approach. It puts the burden on app stores (namely, Apple and Google) to conduct age verification and parental permission rather than individual social media platforms. Unsurprisingly, Meta and other social media companies have long preferred the app store-centric approach to age verification .

On Wednesday, Meta, Snap and X issued a rare joint statement praising the Utah measure. "Parents want a one-stop shop to verify their child's age and grant permission for them to download apps in a privacy-preserving way," the companies said. "The app store is the best place for it, and more than a quarter of states have introduced bills recognizing the central role app stores play. We applaud Utah for putting parents in charge with its landmark legislation and urge Congress to follow suit."

Apple and Google so far haven't publicly weighed in on Utah's bill, though we've reached out to both for comment.